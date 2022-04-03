TWO years ago, when we went into the first lockdown and when everyone didn't know what to expect from the new virus, the Argus highlighted how children and their families were trying to spread some positivity during the coronavirus pandemic by creating and displaying rainbows in their windows.

We asked readers to send us your rainbows and you didn’t disappoint. Here we look back at some of the ones that you sent in.

Iris Fisher, four, with her rainbow painting displayed in the window of her house to show support during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Molly Dorey-Jones' rainbows

Darcy Kennedy with her rainbow

Finley Kennedy with his rainbow

In Bedwas, Faith and Amber Bridges, both five, took their rainbow outdoors – by using chalk on the ground and leaving a stay safe message.

Cheryl Payne's windows

Cole Hopkins painted his rainbow

Maddison Wilde's rainbow

Reya Steele also designed a rainbow

Mrs Matthews' rainbow

Esme-Lily Williams, Bella-Louise Davies, Ashton-Lee Davies and Arlo Williams with their rainbows

Katie Freeman posing with her rainbow and stay safe message