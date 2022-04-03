A SURVEY has revealed what makes up the perfect full English breakfast leaving out two classic ingredients.

Unsurprisingly, the cooked breakfast came out as the nation’s favourite morning meal in the research carried out by Farmhouse Inns, with more than half of respondents naming it their number one.

With 54 per cent of the vote, a full breakfast wiped the floor with the competition, beating porridge (seven per cent), cereal (seven per cent) and pancakes (six per cent).

The perfect full English breakfast

As a nation, the most loved element of a full brekkie is bacon, with a quarter of Brits (24 per cent) naming it their favourite item ahead of sausage (18 per cent), with eggs (14 per cent) coming in third place.

When it comes to what we’d rather do without, more than a third (35 per cent) voted to remove the humble black pudding and over one in ten (13 per cent) would want to get rid of tomato from our plates.

According to the data, the UK’s perfect full English is made up of:

Two rashers of bacon

Two eggs

Two sausages

Two hash browns

Toast (white bread)

Beans

Mushrooms

Ketchup

A mug of tea to wash it down!

Breakfast eggs – Fried, scrambled or poached?





Eggs might be a breakfast staple, but the nation is divided on how we like to have them cooked. The most egg-cellent choice for 33 per cent of Brits was fried and 25 per cent would prefer scrambled. However, one in four of us (25 per cent) would also vote for a poached egg with their breakfast.

How people like their breakfast eggs across the UK. Picture: Farmhouse Inns

