SIR David Attenborough will be providing narration for a new Apple TV+ series called Prehistoric Planet, which will take a look at the habits and habitats of dinosaurs
The series uses state-of-the-art technology and scientific research to transport viewers to the ancient world.
Another big name in Hans Zimmer will be providing the musical score.
In the first-look trailer, Sir David, 95, says: “Join us for a story you have never heard, on a scale you have never witnessed.”
It is revealed that the Tyrannosaurus rex species were caring parents with fathers playing the biggest caregiver role, and they used nuzzling as a form of communication because they had highly sensitive faces.
The teaser also shows the species was capable of living in a vast range of habitats, including on a beach, and that baby Tyrannosaurus rex had feathers.
Set against the backdrop of the Cretaceous period, viewers will witness ancient coasts, deserts, fresh water, ice worlds and forests.
The series has been produced by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which was behind the Planet Earth series.
Photo-realistic visual effects were supplied by MPC, whose previous work includes The Lion King and The Jungle Book.
Prehistoric Planet will air nightly on Apple TV+ from May 23 to 27.
