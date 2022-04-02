EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT reality TV series, Hunted, is looking for the next round of contestants to go on the run.
The Channel 4 show follows a number of “fugitives” as they try to go off grid and evade capture from a team of expert trackers.
Production company, Shine TV, is looking for people of all ages for series 7, and are keen to hear from people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.
The Extraction Location has been revealed, one last push team! #CelebrityHunted #StandUpToCancer pic.twitter.com/v2PXT0KCBS— Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) March 6, 2022
Could you take on the hunters?
Have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to disappear, testing your wits to outsmart some of the best hunters on the planet.
Perhaps you fancy your chances by going it alone, or maybe you'd like to escape with your family, friends or colleagues.
A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.
For anyone interested in applying, visit www.huntedapplications.com. The closing date for applications is April 11, 2022 and filming will take place in June.
You must be 18+ in order to apply to take part in the series and all filming will adhere to strict Covid safety protocols.
