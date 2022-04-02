GARDENERS have been banned from putting out slug pellets to protect their plants and vegetables from the gastropod.

This is because slug pellets contain metaldehyde, an organic compound that is toxic for slugs and other wildlife such as hedgehogs, birds and even dogs.

That danger has led to the ban on pellets which have been used in gardens for more than half a century.

As a result people are now looking for some alternative solutions to solve the problems of slugs eating their plants.

Here's some that you could try.

There are a number of organic solutions to get rids of slugs from your garden (Canva)

Alternatives to slug pellets

Trapping them under cardboard

The RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) recommends trapping slugs by putting down a piece of cardboard in your garden, held down by a stone.

Slugs will be drawn to this as it will provide a cool, damp spot for them.

Every now and then you'll be able to lift up the cupboard and remove any slugs that have congregated there.

Slug and snail tape

Another recommendation by the RSPB is using slug or snail tape to create a protective barrier around your plants.

Slugs are repelled by the small electric charge naturally contained in the copper face, and won't be able to cross it.

Being self-adhesive, it is easy to fix onto pots, seed trays, garden furniture, even onto sturdy plants.

Egg Shells

Crushed up egg shells can be a good tool to fight off slugs, as if you place them around your plants it will annoy the slugs, who find it tricky to move over them.

Coffee Grounds

Coffee grounds can be used to repel slugs (Canva)

Slugs and snails will usually steer clear of plants that have coffee grounds sprinkled around them.

Wool Waste Pellets

According to the Green Eco-friend website, these are an effective tool for repelling slugs.

Its says that wool waste pellets are a "by-product of the wool industry is turned into pellets which you can then spread around your plants."

These will swell slightly, with its fibres repelling slugs. As a bonus they are environmentally-friendly as they will degrade and then act as plant food.