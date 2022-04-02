A 56-YEAR-OLD man from Monmouthshire has been reported missing.
William Glynn Harmer was last seen at 5.35am at Newport railway station on Friday, April 1.
Gwent Police have issued an appeal to help find Mr Harmer.
“William is 5 ft 6 and is believed to be wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, blue shirt and a black rucksack,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“William has a tattoo on his right arm and wears a gold chain around his neck.
“We believe that William may be in the Bristol area.”
Anyone with information that could help find Mr Harmer should call 101, quoting 2200107910, or you can message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.
