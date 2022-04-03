A FIRE at an electrical sub station in Newport left 900 homes without power on Saturday evening, April 2.

Reports of a power outage in the Lliswerry area of the city were first heard at around 9pm, with residents taking to social media to confirm they were experiencing issues.

It’s thought the outage was also affecting homes in nearby Somerton.

Western Power Distribution confirmed that all power had been restored just before 4am on Sunday morning, April 3.

What happened?

It was confirmed that two fire crews had been sent from Malpas and Maindee fire stations to tackle a blaze at a sub station on Cromwell Road at around 10pm.

Smoke was seen billowing from the site as nearby streets fell into darkness as a result of outage.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, although speculation on social media is that the blaze was started deliberately.

One person living near to the sub station said: “I live right next to the power box. There were boys around in the afternoon smashing up the cabins that are constantly being built by the youngsters.

“There’s so much rubbish along this lane, we’ve been waiting for this to happen for months.”

Engineers at the scene on Sunday described the sub station as “beyond repair” and a replacement is to be fitted.

Western Power Distribution also has issued an apology for the power cut in the NP19 postcode area and surrounding areas.

People have also been advised to expect minor power cuts during the replacement work.

Independent candidate for Lliswerry ward Allan Morris said: “I would ask all parents whose children may have come home smelling of smoke to ask they why that is.

“To have 900 homes out of power – particularly when we have vulnerable people living in the area – is wrong.

“I started to receive calls from being at around 9 o’clock. One lady called and said she was really worried about her neighbours because they were on dialysis.”