An empty shop that was once home to a beauty salon looks set to become a new restaurant.

The store at 141 Chepstow Road has most recently been used as a beauty salon known as Susie’s Bling.

But plans are now in place to turn the ground floor unit into a restaurant.

It’s not yet been confirmed what type of restaurant is planned for the site, but a report submitted by planning consultants AJ Planning and Development argues it will complement the wide range of other businesses already in the area, which already boasts a pharmacy, post office, several convenience stores, hairdresers and more.

They say that the plan would "support the vitality and viability of the area” by bringing back to use a an empty unit.

What do the plans show?

Currently there are five treatment rooms as part of the existing beautician's setup on the ground floor.

The proposals show that these would make way for an indoor seating area – with space for about six tables.

Further back, two of the existing treatment rooms would be converted into the kitchen.

Aside from signs and other aesthetics, there are no plans to change the outside structure of the building.

Chepstow Road already has a number of independent eateries.

The plans have been submitted by a Mr Hayrullah Akca.

The plans can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3NNTE46