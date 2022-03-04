Reports of crash on A466 near Chepstow causing delays - As it happened

News As it happened: Crash reports on A466 near Chepstow By Ross Rondel This live event has finished - Traffic is building on the A466 following reports of a crash at the Larkfield roundabout in Chepstow 0 comment Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Read the full rules Please report any comments that break our rules. Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.