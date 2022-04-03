THIS was the moment a fire engulfed an electric sub station in Newport that caused 900 homes to lose power on Saturday evening, April 2.
Issues with power in the Lliswerry area of the city were first reported at around 9pm on Saturday evening, April 2.
It was confirmed that two fire crews had been sent from Malpas and Maindee fire stations to tackle a blaze at a sub station on Cromwell Road at around 10pm.
Smoke was seen billowing from the site as nearby streets fell into darkness as a result of outage.
A video recorded by a resident near to the sub station appears to show people at the scene of the fire.
It is not yet known what caused the fire.
Western Power Distribution said power was restored to all homes just before 4am on Sunday, April 3.
Engineers at the scene on Sunday said the sub station was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
