A CRASH closed a busy Gwent road for two hours on Sunday afternoon, April 3.
The A466 was partially closed between the Larkfield roundabout and Mounton Road – just outside Chepstow – following reports of a crash involving a biker.
Those passing by also reported a group of bikers speaking to police officers.
An air ambulance was also reported at the scene.
Traffic was considerably affected, with large queues on all approaches to the roundabout.
It’s understood the road reopened at around 4pm and traffic returned to normal.
The condition of the individual involved in the crash is not yet known.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.
