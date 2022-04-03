ONE of Barry’s most recognisable stars came to show their support for the opening of a new dementia support building in the town.
Gavin and Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones – who and plays Nessa in the hit TV show – paid a visit to the new Ty Hapus building on Barry Island – a facility that helps support those affected by dementia and their families.
Fundraising for the building was organised by the Ty Hapus charity as part of a charity walk from Cardiff Bay to Barry Island on Sunday, April 3.
Two members of the Barry Round Table took part in the walk and raised money to go towards the completion of the garden at the centre.
The group had originally helped with fundraising for the building – then a holiday home – back in the 1980s – but has recently been renovated to provide a comfortable ‘Home from Home’ support service for up to ten people living with dementia.
Also at the grand opening was TV weatherman Derek Brockway.
“The round table have been brilliant in helping support the launch of Ty Hapus,” Ms Jones said.
And there was even a small cameo appearance from Nessa herself, as Ms Jones delivered a few lines in the style of the iconic character.
“It’s not very far from Nessa,” she said.
“Nessa’s just down the road she’ll be popping in and keeping an eye on things – I can promise you that for nothing.”
“Thank you very much to the round table for their support today.”
