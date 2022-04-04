Gwent Police are investigating an incident which allegedly saw a member of the public bitten by a “pit bull” dog in Caerphilly.

The force is looking for anyone in relation to the incident, which is understood to have taken place on a footpath near to the stream between “Maes Y Drudwen and Dol Y Puan” – towards the west of Caerphilly town centre.

It is thought that the incident took place on Thursday, March 24, at around 4.55pm, though there is no information at this time as to whether anyone was injured during this incident.

The dog in question has been described as a brown, medium sized animal, and is said to have looked like a pit bull.

At this time there is no confirmation that this is in fact the breed in question – as pit bulls are currently banned as pets in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Meanwhile, Gwent Police has described the dog owner as a white female in her early 40s, with short blonde hair and of slight build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101.

Police appeal in full

The police appeal, which was posted to Gwent Police’s Caerphilly Borough social media channels, reads: “We are appealing for information in a relation to a dog bite that took place on 24.3.22 at 16.55.

“This happened on the path next to the stream between Maes Y Drudwen and Dol Y Puan.

“The dog is described medium sized, brown in colour and looked like a pit bull.

“The owner of the dog is described as white female, early 40's, short blonde hair & of slight build.

“If you think you recognise the owner and/or dog from the description and location given, please call 101 quoting log 367 of 24.3.22.”