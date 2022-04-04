A doctors surgery on the Gwent border with Powys has had to cancel all routine appointments, due to high levels of staff sickness.

Due to a large number of staff falling ill, the doctors surgery in the border town of Crickhowell has had to axe the majority of its services today (Monday, April 4).

It has been confirmed that the Crickhowell Group Practice, located at the War Memorial Health Centre, will only be able to assist patients whose condition is found to be urgent.

At this time, it is not clear if it comes as a result of covid, though Wales wide, cases of the potentially deadly virus are again on the rise.

While news of the GP surgery closure will primarily impact on Powys health board patients, Gwent residents located along the border who live within the surgery’s catchment area will also be impacted.

It is unclear if the surgery will be reopening later in the week.

In the meantime, anyone suffering from minor injuries and illnesses is being advised to contact their local pharmacy for assistance.

Statement from GP surgery in full

Confirming the news of the staff sickness on their social media channels, a representative from the Crickhowell Group Practice said: “Urgent message.

“Monday 4th April: due to extremely high staff sickness, all routine appointments are cancelled. The practice will only be able to assist you if your condition is URGENT.

You can contact your pharmacy for any minor illness such as Colds, sore throat, rashes if you ask to speak to the pharmacist under the choose pharmacy scheme you won’t have to pay for treatment.

“We will keep you informed of any updates.

“Thank you for your patience.”