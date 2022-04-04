Dunelm's Mega Easter sale starts today and we think it's time to do a little spring cleaning and home decorating.

The home furnishings retailer is offering major discounts from Monday, April 4 until Sunday, April 24 across selected furniture in its range.

Redesign your bathroom now for up to 30% off or get a good night's sleep with up to 30% off beds and mattresses.

Here are some of Dunelm's top picks to help you invest in some home improvements without breaking the bank this Easter.

Dunelm Mega Easter Sale

Stella Velvet Bar Stool in Pink Blush and Rumi 3 Drawer Chest

Stella Velvet Bar Stool in Pink Blush. Credit: Dunelm

We are in love with this Stella Velvet Bar Stool and Rumi 3 Drawer Chest and we're picturing them in our house already.

You can bring home the striking bar stool in pink blush, grey or midnight blue depending on your decor for 50% off in the Dunelm sale.

Meanwhile, the Rumi Chest which is made out of solid mango wood can be yours for 30% off and can be purchased via the Dunelm website.

Flower Rattan Chair

Flower Rattan Chair. Credit: Dunelm

Rattan is one of the runaway home decor trends for 2022 and just looking at this Flower Rattan Chair, it is easy to see why.

The unique flower silhouette makes this piece a striking feature in your homeland and adds a touch of boho elegance to any room.

Get the beautifully handwoven chair for 50% off as part of the Dunelm Easter sale.

Add it to your basket via the Dunelm website.

Fogarty Just Right Pillow Top Open Coil Mattress

Fogarty Just Right Pillow Top Open Coil Mattress. Credit: Dunelm

You can't put a price on a good night's sleep but it doesn't hurt when it comes as part of the Dunelm Easter sale.

The Fogarty Just Right Pillow Top Open Coil Mattress is recommended for side sleepers, is handmade in the UK and has Eco-flex Filling.

The coil mattress comes with a 10-year guarantee and is available for 20% off in the Dunelm sale.

Take it home via the Dunelm website now.

Solar curtains

Solar curtains. Credit: Dunelm

The savings don't end there either, with the home furnishing store slashing the prices of its popular solar curtains range by 20%.

Perfect for putting up in bedrooms, these solar curtains come with three layers of blackout coating.

The curtains block out light as well as reduce noise and ensure the best night's sleep possible.

They also have a temperature smart design so they equally adapt to the heat in summer and winter chills.

Shop the solar curtain range via the Dunelm website.

Dorma Full Forever Medium Support Pillow Pair

Dorma Full Forever Medium Support Pillow Pair. Credit: Dunelm

With 20% off, you can't ignore the savings on this pair of Dorma pillows.

The medium-support pillows feature a crisp cotton handle and a 100% cotton cover and are therefore fuller and comfier for longer.

They feature a deluxe 233 thread count and non-allergenic properties.

You can pick up yours by visiting the Dunelm website.

Rosalie Seersucker White Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set

Rosalie Seersucker White Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set. Credit: Dunelm

Doing a bit of spring cleaning is good for you so why not freshen up your bedroom with some stunning new sheets.

This Rosalie Seersucker White Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set is classic, modern and will breathe new life into your bedroom.

The bedding set is soft and machine washable and has been beautifully crafted made from cotton and elastane.

Add a textured touch to your home now that this bedding set is 50% off in the Dunelm sale.