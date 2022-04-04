A HIGH-end sports car was seized by police in Chepstow over the weekend.
A Lotus Exige was seized by Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers.
The vehicle was being driven without insurance and without an MOT.
The incident occurred on Saturday, April 2.
"Weekend car or not, all vehicles on public roads must be insured," the police said.
