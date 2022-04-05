A MONMOUTHSHIRE man is celebrating after guiding the University of Oxford to victory in the men’s Boat Race on the River Thames.

Jack Tottem, from Devauden, near Chepstow, was cox of the Oxford crew which won the iconic race yesterday (April 3).

This was the first time since 2017 that the Oxford men's crew had won the race.

The Dark Blues clinched the 167th men's crown with a powerful display against the University of Cambridge in 16 minutes and 47 seconds.

Mr Tottem, (pictured, front), is a former captain of boats, deputy head boy and 1st VIII cox at Monmouth School for Boys.

He follows Colin Moynihan and Laurence Harvey in becoming the third ex-Monmouth School for Boys’ rower to cox Oxford to victory against Cambridge.

“Everything we talked about, everything we worked towards,” said Mr Tottem, currently studying History at Brasenose College.

The cox said that coming first had been "a dream for all of us".

“I’ve been watching the Boat Race for around 10 years so to put in that kind of performance means a lot.”

Headmaster at Monmouth School for Boys, Simon Dorman, said: "Jack is a tremendous role model for our boys and his triumph with Oxford is a great testament to the rowing coaching he had while at Monmouth."

In August 2019, Mr Tottem won a gold and silver medal for Great Britain at the Coupe de la Jeunesse in Corgeno, Italy.

He also had the honour of captaining the GB boys’ team and carried the flag at the opening ceremony.

The former Monmouth student was joined in Italy by school coach, Paul Williams, whose GB crew also performed well, winning gold and silver medals.

The Boat Race is one of the highest profile rowing events in the world and the annual focal point of a rivalry that spans at least 185 years.