Police have issued an appeal to help find a man wanted in connection with an assault.
Gwent Police are searching for 51-year-old Matthew Evans, connection with the incident.
He is believed to be from the Blackwood area of Gwent.
At this time, the force has offered no further information relating to the assault.
However, anyone who knows where Evans is, or has any information which may be used to locate him, is urged to contact the force.
This can be done via 101, on social media, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
Gwent Police appeal in full
An appeal, posted to Gwent Police’s Caerphilly social media channels, reads: “We're appealing for information to find 51-year-old Matthew Evans from the Blackwood area.
“We would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into an assault.
“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference 2100425023, or send us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
