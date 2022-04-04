Gwent has seen over 300 new covid cases, the latest figures reveal.
According to the latest Public Health Wales data which covers the 24 period up to Friday, April 1, there were 337 new cases recorded in our area.
Of these, the most were found in Newport, where 92 new cases were reported.
Beyond that, Caerphilly saw 72 new cases, both Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent had 61 apiece, while Monmouthshire recorded 51 cases.
Relative to its population size, new cases of the virus are currently most prevalent in Blaenau Gwent.
Not only is this area’s cases per 100,000 residents higher than anywhere else in Gwent (87.3), it is also higher than anywhere else across Wales.
Nationwide, there were seven further deaths due to the virus.
None of these were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, where the death toll remains at 1,206.
Across Wales, there have now been 7,179 deaths due to covid-19.
There have been 1,485 further covid cases during this latest testing period.
Below, you can find these broken down by area.
New covid cases in Wales: Area-by-area
Blaenau Gwent: 61
Caerphilly: 72
Monmouthshire: 51
Newport: 92
Torfaen: 61
Anglesey: 38
Conwy: 48
Denbighshire: 50
Flintshire: 51
Gwynedd: 58
Wrexham: 33
Cardiff: 139
Vale of Glamorgan: 71
Bridgend: 52
Merthyr Tydfil: 38
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 138
Carmarthenshire: 73
Ceredigion: 32
Pembrokeshire: 45
Powys: 55
Neath Port Talbot: 56
Swansea: 65
Unknown location: 8
Resident Outside Wales: 98
