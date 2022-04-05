A Gwent man was described as “troubled” and having “silly thoughts” after he was caught by police with a bag full of drugs and a knuckleduster.

Jordan Jones, of Cwrt Llanfabon, was caught on CCTV approaching the complainant’s home in Caerphilly at around 11.30am on May 21 last year.

“It’s fair to say there’s some background between the men,” said Peter Donnison, prosecuting.

The police were called, and on arrival, found 1.3g of cocaine, 48g cannabis and “a quantity of Valium” in Jones’ sports bag, along with a black knuckleduster.

The four bags of cocaine – thought to be worth around £120 – were deemed to be for personal use, Mr Donnison told the court.

Officers also found a mobile phone, with “a number of drug dealing messages” relating to the cannabis and Valium.

Mr Donnison said there was no evidence that the knuckleduster was used to threaten the complainant, but it was on his person and he admitted having it on him to officers.

Jones, 25, has two previous convictions for unrelated matters in 2012 and 2013.

Paul Hewitt, in mitigation, said: “This young man is 25 years old and has just two previous convictions some time ago now.

“He’s a troubled young man. He’s expressed remorse.”

He added that the defendant’s use of Valium since a he was a teenager “led him to have silly thoughts” and that he has “anxiety” – and this may have been why he was carrying the knuckleduster.

“This young man needs professional guidance,” he added. “There’s some hope for this man to be rehabilitated.”

Addressing Jones, Judge Timothy Petts said: “The prospect of rehabilitation is more important than sending you to prison.”

He sentenced Jones to 10 months, suspended for 18 months, for an offence of possession with intent to supply cannabis, which the defendant admitted.

Jones must also complete 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement and a two-month curfew – from 7pm to 7am. A restraining order was made on behalf of two witnesses, and Jones was ordered to pay a statutory surcharge.

Judge Petts ordered no separate penalty for charges of possessing a controlled drug of Class A - cocaine, possessing of an offensive weapon in a public place, and offering to supply a controlled drug of Class C – all of which Jones admitted – saying the punishments for these were “taken into account” in the sentence for the lead offence.

Jones had pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening to damage/destroy property. The prosecution presented no evidence for this, and Jones was discharged on this count.