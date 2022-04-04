A MAN has appeared in court to deny attempted murder, robbery and fraud.
Scott Waters, 38, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, April 4.
Waters is accused of attempting to murder a woman in Caerphilly on March 2 this year.
The robbery and fraud charges date back to February 24 this year, where Waters is accused of robbing a man for his bank card, a bottle of vodka, 20 cigarettes and a crate of lager, and then dishonestly making a false representation at a shop in Llanfach by using a bank card which didn't belong to him.
He pleaded not guilty to the robbery, fraud and attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of wounding with intent.
Judge Daniel Williams ordered that Waters would face trial, and this is expected to start on August 23.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.