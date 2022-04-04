BBC Eastenders legend June Brown has died at the age of 95, the BBC has announced.
The veteran actress portrayed the much-loved Dot Cotton on the BBC soap for more than three decades.
Her family said she had died “very peacefully” at her home on Saturday.
Eastenders pay tribute to June Brown
An EastEnders spokesperson said: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.
"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments."
