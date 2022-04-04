A MOTORCYCLIST remains in hospital after a crash in Chepstow yesterday.
The incident occurred at around 12.50pm, on the A466, between Larkfield roundabout and Chepstow Hospital, on Sunday, April 3.
The road was closed and officers from Gwent Police attended alongside the Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service.
The collision involved two motorbikes.
A 51-year-old man from the Chepstow area attended the Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains after having received treatment for a leg injury.
Traffic was heavily congested around the scene as motorists attempted to find other routes.
A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance said: "Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 12.58pm and arrived on scene at 13.09pm.
"Following critical care treatment from our on-board medics, we escorted the patient to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
"Our involvement concluded at 14.08pm."
