A man arrested after a fire at a Newport mosque remains in custody at this time, police have confirmed.
The emergency services were called to the Hussaini Mission mosque on George Street in Newport, last Monday (March 28).
It came as a result of a fire – which was extinguished by worshippers.
Later in the week (Thursday, March 31), Gwent Police revealed that the incident was being treated as a hate crime, and that an arson investigation was underway.
As part of this, a 43-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Police issue update over arrest
Today (Monday, April 4), Gwent Police have issued an update on the man arrested in connection with this incident.
The force confirmed that they have been given extra time to quiz a suspect.
As a result, he remains in police custody at this time, while enquiries continue.
They have urged anyone with information to come forward.
If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, contact Gwent Police on social media @GwentPolice or call 101, quoting log reference 2200102416.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.