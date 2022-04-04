Two whole year groups are set to return to home learning tomorrow (Tuesday, April 5), due to a covid outbreak among teaching staff.

Years eight and nine at Cwmbran High School are required to remain at home on Tuesday, as a result of a number of issues impacting on teaching staff at the comprehensive school.

The news has been confirmed in a letter sent to parents and guardians by the school’s executive headteacher, Mrs Diane Gill.

This letter reveals that along with issues relating to covid-19, staffing levels have been impacted by “the usual seasonal absence and difficulty recruiting agency staff to help support with cover”.

As a result, pupils in years eight and nine are set to revert to online learning on Tuesday.

What’s more, the school is continuing to ask that all staff and pupils who test positive on a lateral flow test to isolate for five days.

Cwmbran High School

They are asking that these tests be reported online, with notification of positive results provided to the school.

Pupils are asked to attend all five classes per day as usual – providing that they are well enough to do so.

It has also been stressed that while classes are currently expected to return to normal by Wednesday, the situation is being monitored on a daily basis.

Statement from Cwmbran High School in full

A statement, released by Cwmbran High School’s executive headteacher, reads: “Due to ongoing staff shortages due to COVID-19 related illness, the usual seasonal absence and difficulty recruiting agency staff to help support with cover, I have had to take the decision to close to year eight and year nine on Tuesday 5th April and revert to online learning. This is due to the impact on these particular year groups with the number of lessons that require covering.

“The Chair of the IEB and the Local Authority are aware and support this decision.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. Although the legal requirement to isolate has been removed, it is still recommended by Public Health Wales. Therefore, we are currently still asking staff and pupils to isolate for 5 days after a positive lateral flow test. Positive test results must be reported on-line, and official notification of positive results should be provided to the school.

“Work will be put into ‘Google Classroom’ so that pupils can access their subject work remotely. For information regarding blended learning or how to access ‘Google Classroom’, please see the school’s website.

“Your child should follow their school timetable and undertake their usual five lessons a day. It is essential they follow their timetabled lessons. Work will be linked to what is currently being taught in school to support their learning, so it is important that they undertake the work so that they don’t fall behind. There is no need to print anything and your child’s class teacher will monitor their progress. Senior staff will liaise with class teachers to ensure that pupils are completing the work set.

“I am reviewing staff absences daily to attempt to reduce the disruption to year groups. Any messages to parents/carers will continue to be sent via text, Class Charts and social media. In the meantime, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school.”