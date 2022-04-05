A NEWPORT man has slammed a lack of action by sports bodies in the city after athletics equipment has sat unused for nearly two years.

Colin Davies says he is reaching the end of his tether in his battle to get equipment his daughter uses in her athletics training brought up to scratch.

Mr Davies' daughter, Cate, is a rising star in the world of the hammer throw - and uses hammer nets at Newport Stadium to train and compete.

However, the nets have, Mr Davies says, fallen into disrepair during lockdown due to safety faults rendering them unusable.

"It’s a travesty, the facility is being abused," he said.

"My daughter is a member of the athletics club – Newport Harriers – and has been the Welsh champion in the hammer in a number of age groups.

"Before lockdown, the club had to raise funds for two new hammer cages. They cost £20-30,000."

Newport Live, which secured the funding for the nets, has said the safety issues were down to a design fault.

They said they would be willing to review any examples Mr Davies could provide of "abuse" of the facilities.

One of the nets is inside the stadium, which was replaced. There is also a practice net near the car park.

"The one inside the stadium was put up in around April 2020," Mr Davies said.

"From day one it was installed incorrectly. There were health and safety concerns.

"It’s been broken since the end of July 2020.

"Newport Live tell me that everything is getting sorted, but nothing seems to be done.

"All this talk about kids’ wellbeing and mindfulness – when it comes down to putting those words into action people don’t want to do anything.

"We currently have to travel to Bristol to use a cage there.

"The athletic season has just started. We’re having to compete at ‘home’ up in Aberdare."

A Newport Live spokesperson said: "Newport Harriers and Newport Live selected an IAAF (now World Athletics) approved cage and used a respectable company to install and carry out the work.

"A design issue then caused a failure, Newport Live are chasing replacement or repair.

"The delays are due to Newport Live insisting on the appropriate testing certificates being received from the manufacturer before permitting the modified design to be implemented to ensure due diligence and a safe environment for all."

They said the facility would not be reopened "until all health and safety concerns are resolved".