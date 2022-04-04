A man has been arrested after a disturbance at a pharmacy in Chepstow.
Police were called to a shop on Bulwark Road in Chepstow, as a result of the incident.
It is understood that it happened at around 3pm on Friday, April 1.
According to police, a man entered the pharmacy and allegedly acted in an aggressive manner towards staff.
Later that day, a 31-year-old man from the Chepstow area was arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary and criminal damage.
He was later released on bail.
Enquiries continue at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Statement from police in full
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We were called to a disturbance in Bulwark Road, Chepstow at around 3pm on Friday, April 1, after a man entered a shop and allegedly acted aggressively towards staff.
“Officers attended after the man reportedly pushed one of the pharmacy staff members and reportedly threw a chair at a window in an attempt to access items behind the glass before he left the shop.
“Following enquiries by officers, a 31-year-old man from the Chepstow area was later arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary and criminal damage.
“He was later released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.