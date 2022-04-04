Many Tears Animal Rescue has made a plea for more bedding.

The charity, based at Cwmlogin House in Cefneithin, is asking for people to donate their old duvets, fleeces and blankets to keep their dogs warm and comfortable.

Posting on their Facebook page, the charity said: “We are running very low on bedding at the moment.

“If you are local and have any old or spare bedding such as duvets (not feather), fleeces, blankets etc we would be so grateful to receive them. We can't accept pillows or cushions unfortunately.

“Thank you for your support!”

Although based in Wales, Many Tears Animal Rescue also has dogs in foster homes throughout the UK.

They take in and rehome primarily ex-breeding dogs who are no longer required, those on "death row" in the pounds, and those whose owners are no longer able to keep them.

If you do have bedding looking for a new home, the charity’s website asks for donations to be left on the benches outside the entrance, any time between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

If you need help to unload items, call the centre on 01269 843084 - lines are open between 10am and 4pm.