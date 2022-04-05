HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from March 28 to April 4.
Ben Corbett
Corbett was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 28.
The 27-year-old, of Celandine Close, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.
He was fined £224 for the offence, which occurred on September 19, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Benjamin Payton
Payton was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 30.
The 29-year-old, of Prince Charles Close, Raglan, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of Cardiff Road in Newport.
He was fined £261 for the offence, which occurred on September 25, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with five points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.