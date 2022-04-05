HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from March 28 to April 4.

 

Ben Corbett

Corbett was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 28.

The 27-year-old, of Celandine Close, Chepstow, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.

He was fined £224 for the offence, which occurred on September 19, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

 

Benjamin Payton

Payton was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 30.

The 29-year-old, of Prince Charles Close, Raglan, was clocked travelling at 47mph on a 30mph stretch of Cardiff Road in Newport.

He was fined £261 for the offence, which occurred on September 25, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.