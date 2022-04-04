Newport-based Sero Zero Waste has been shortlisted as part of a new awards programme.

The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK.

There was stiff competition with more than 2,500 applications received in response to the Startup Awards National Series’ first call for entries.

Liz Carnevale and Laura Parry, co-founders of Sero Zero Waste, said: “It is a huge honour to be finalists in Wales in the Green StartUp category and be recognised for making a difference, not only in our local community but now on a national scale.

"To be nominated for an award like this is incredible for us and really cements the hard work which has gone into the last year.

“We have sought to bring something completely new to Newport and provided a space for the local community to come and shop sustainably, in a way that makes a real difference to the environment. We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reception we’ve had since we opened during the pandemic, and it’s amazing that the importance of sustainable shopping is being recognised at a national level.

"People are recognising Newport as the sustainable, forward thinking, creative city it is, and we’re pleased to have played a part in that.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said: “New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.

“Given the sheer volume of phenomenal startups we’ve heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people’s desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. We’ve been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June.”