THE TWIRLYWOOS are sailing into Newport soon.

Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo – from Cbeebies’ Twirlwoos - will perform live at Riverfront Theatre on Thursday April 14, and Friday April 15 with two performances each day.

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical whose recent productions include Sarah and Duck Live on Stage (Polka Theatre and UK Tour) and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (West End).

It is written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world’s best-loved children’s titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!

People can expect mischief, music, and plenty of surprises at the Twirlywoos are brought to life with inventive puppetry, embarking on a new adventure on their Big Red Boat.

Twirlywoos! Live will run for 55 minutes and is recommended for ages one and over, with babies in arms welcome.

There will be four shows at Riverfront Theatre in Newport – on Thursday (April 14) there will be a performance at 1.30pm and at 4.30pm.

Then, on Friday (April 15) there will be shows at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are £14.50 and available online at newportlive.co.uk or through calling the Box Office on 01633 656757.