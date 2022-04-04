Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy firm and business advisor to SMEs, has appointed Ritchie Tout as tax partner in the South Wales area and promoted Paul Haley to partner and head of internal audit for the West.
Ritchie Tout trained in a Big Four firm with a portfolio including personal, corporate and professional partnership clients. After qualifying, he spent 15 years at PwC as part of the management taxes team. Most recently he was a director at Mazars, where he spent six years specialising in merger and acquisition tax work and employee incentive plans.
He joins Azets to offer broad tax support to local businesses and to provide specialist advice around all types of share-related transactions.
Previously director of audit and assurance for Wales and the South West, Paul Haley joined Azets in April 2021, and leads the internal audit services. Since joining the firm, Paul has led the internal audit team to grow the service line, as well as increasing the regional presence of the business.
Azets is a top 10 accountancy firm and focuses on delivering a highly personalised service, though a local office network and proprietary digital workplace technology.
The business has been a regular supporter of the South Wales Argus Business Awards.
