A NEW urgent medical and health advice helpline operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week has been made available in Wales.

The 111 service, which is run by the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, will give people up-to-date health advice and guidance on which NHS service is right for them.

It can be accessed online at 111.wales.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

The NHS 111 Wales website includes more than 65 symptom checkers and information about local services – and should be the first port of call before making a phone call, the Welsh Government says.

If a health concern is urgent, call handlers on the 111 helpline can also help get the right treatment at the right time and in the right place.

The service has now been rolled out to all seven health board areas in Wales including Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which came online last month.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Medical advice and information about accessing the right service at the right time is available for free across Wales.

“This fantastic service, supported by £15m of Welsh Government funding, will help people receive the most appropriate care for their health needs and will also help to ease pressure on our vital 999 service.

“Together with the NHS 111 Wales website, this easy to remember free phone service will make a real difference to our healthcare service in Wales.”

Richard Bowen, National Programme Director for 111 said: “Often within the NHS, access to urgent care services is really quite confusing.

“You don’t know what services are open when and, depending on your condition, you don’t know which healthcare professional would be the best person for you.

“The NHS 111 Wales website and free-to-call 111 number simplifies all of that, so from now on you only have to dial 111 and you will be signposted to one of a range of different options.

“We’re thrilled that this service is now available to everyone in Wales and I’d like to personally thank everyone involved. This is a significant milestone for NHS Wales and we intend to continue improving the service going forward.”