A SCENIC nature reserve, in the heart of Tredegar, will be offering street food throughout the year.
Street food sessions are returning to Parc Bryn Bach, on Merthyr Road in Tredegar, on a weekly basis from Thursday, April 7.
Every Thursday, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, the nature reserve will alternate between two street food vendors: Little Dragon Pizza Van and Cluckin Bull – Rotisserie & Pulled Meats Van.
They will begin with Dragon Pizza Van on April 7, with the street food sessions finishing on Thursday, October 27.
What is Little Dragon Pizza Van?
Little Dragon Pizza is a mobile service offering authentic, artisan Italian-style wood fired pizza, made with locally sourced ingredients and toppings.
The pizzas are cooked in a purpose-built Italian oven, following the proper Italian ’90 seconds and 400 degrees Celsius’ method.
What is Cluckin' Bull – Rotisserie & Pulled Meats Van?
This van offers food fans a selection of rotisserie chicken, 12-hour brisket, meaty ribs and sides.
It will host a street food session at Parc Bryn Bach on Thursday, April 14, and then be there each fortnight.
More details on Parc Bryn Bach:
Parc Bryn Bach, on Merthyr Road in Tredegar, boasts 340 acres of grass and woodland, which includes a 36-acre lake. Dogs are welcome here, but people are asked to keep them on a lead and ensure they clean up after them.
There’s an abundance of activities and things to see - some for free and others for a charge - at Parc Bryn Bach including:
- A play area open from 8.30am to 5.30pm daily;
- Bike trails;
- Nature trails;
- Golf;
- A sensory garden;
- Climbing wall;
- Football;
- Go-karts and more.
Parc Bryn Bach is situated just off the A465 in the Heart of the South Wales Valleys.
Find out more at parcbrynbach.co.uk
