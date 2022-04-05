ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board has responded to a report which raised concerns over whether patients at the Grange University Hospital received “an acceptable standard” of care.

A Health Inspectorate Wales report published last week said that inspectors “were not assured that all the processes and systems in place [at the Grange] were sufficient to ensure that patients consistently received an acceptable standard of safe and effective care.”

Among the concerns raised were long waits caused by the flow of patients into and out of the emergency department, hospital capacity, and units being under-staffed.

“Until the flow of patients into and through the Emergency Department can be improved, the health board may find it difficult to address a number of our concerns,” the report read.

The report did recognise “the efforts of staff who were working hard, under pressure from the number of patients presenting at the emergency department.”

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We’re pleased to see that the report highlights the professionalism of our staff and that patients were treated with courtesy, dignity and respect.

“During the inspection, Health Inspectorate Wales identified some areas where ‘immediate assurance’ was required, and these matters were addressed promptly. We also have an action plan to focus on the other recommended areas for development.

“Health Inspectorate Wales have also indicated that improvements to patient flow are required, which is a nationally recognised problem, exacerbated by the ongoing Covid pandemic. The Health Board has since implemented an Urgent Care improvement plan, however, it’s important to recognise that the challenges associated with Emergency Department over-crowding and delayed transfers of care are ongoing.

“We’re sorry for the experiences of the patients whose care has fallen below our usual standards, and to those who are experiencing delays in their care.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our staff, who are working under significant and sustained pressure in such challenging circumstances.”