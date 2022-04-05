AN ABERGAVENNY woman has told how her relatives in Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second largest city – are providing support “to make life as normal as possible” for people stuck there amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Helen Buhaenko, whose family is from Kharkiv, says her cousin Alex is one of many who have stayed in the city to help support those that were unable to flee the violence.

Kharkiv, which lies close to the Russian border in the east of Ukraine, has been under heavy attack since the war began more than a month ago.

Ms Buhaenko is trying to raise as much money as possible to help provide the city with crucial supplies.

Pictures taken by Alex of the support being offered to people in Kharkiv amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Picture: Helen Buhaenko)

“My cousin stayed in Kharkiv to protect vulnerable residents, like his mother, who can’t leave,” Ms Buhaenko said.

“Lots of civilians like him have banded together to help and defend their city. They distribute medical supplies, clear rubble, give out food. They also help people escape the shelling and get out of the city. They form part of the Territorial Defence.”

“There are no agencies operating in Kharkiv providing them any assistance. They desperately need protective equipment, medical kits, ear defenders and fuel. They are asking for medical and humanitarian supplies, protective gear, and the costs of transporting civilians out of the city to safety.

Alex and the team delivered toys to children living in a Kharkiv subway. (Picture: Helen Buhaenko)

“There are networks of local support that can transport these items to them, and we are making contact with partners and organisations across the country to help supply them.”

Ms Buhaenko told of how her cousin Alex was part of a team that helped provide medicine to a woman living in a subway in Kharkiv, as well as buying colouring books and pencils for children sheltering from the war.

“They’re just trying to make life as normal as possible for these people,” Ms Buhaenko added.

“However, providing aid to Kharkiv is much more difficult because it’s in the east and so close to the Russian border.

From left to right: Abergavenny mayor Tudor Thomas, organiser Helen Buhaenko and her son, Alex.

“They really need body armour because distributing essentials is incredibly dangerous right now.”

Last month, a rally in support of Ukraine – organised by Ms Buhaenko – drew large crowds to Abergavenny.

Donations can be made to Ms Buhaenko’s Go Fund Me here: https://bit.ly/36S27Cx