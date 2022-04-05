Police are continuing to search for a missing man with links to Newport, it has been confirmed.
Since Friday, April 1, South Wales Police are looking for missing David Stewart, and are “extremely concerned” for him.
The 58-year-old is from West Cross in Swansea, but the Argus understands that he also has links to Newport.
He is described as white, around 5ft 11" and of slim build, with short thin strawberry blonde hair, stubble, and freckles.
Last seen on Friday (April 1), he is possibly wearing a blue coat with red lining on the zip.
David is also understood to wear glasses.
Anyone who sees him, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact South Wales Police urgently.
This can be done by contacting the force, quoting log number 2200107766.
They can be contacted online here, via social media, via email, or by calling 101.
Police appeal in full
The initial missing person appeal, shared by South Wales Police accounts in the Swansea area, reads: “Missing. David Stewart, 58 from West Cross, Swansea.
