Aldi shoppers are loving this new SpecialBuy electric barbecue which is available to buy for just £39.99.

The Ambiano Electric Grill has a non-stick coated aluminum die cast plate, removable drip tray, stabilising plastic frame, a keep warm rack and more.

It is perfect for at home in the garden or great for camping and trips away.

Customers have said the barbecue is excellent value for money and mentioned that it is "so much easier to clean than a gas bbq."

The Ambiano Electric Grill is available online for £39.99 (Aldi)

Another reviewer said: "Absolutely amazing, especially for the price."

"Really compact and stylish little grill. Definitely a must have most of these cost more in shops and doesn't come with all the features this one does," said a third satisfied customer.

The electric barbecue also comes with an auto-switch-off feature and a three-year warranty.

Customers can purchase this grill online only while stocks last, so be quick if you want to get your hands on one!

