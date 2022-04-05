An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted in a homophobic attack on a train.

Police were alerted to an incident on a train between Cardiff and Newport on Sunday, November 21, at around 11pm.

It is alleged that an altercation took place on the train between two groups of passengers.

According to the British Transport Police (BTP), as the train neared Newport Railway Station, a man from one of the groups punched his victim in the face.

Police have confirmed that this caused injury.

It has been claimed that after the victim’s friends intervened, the man verbally abused them and made homophobic comments towards the victim.

Today (Monday, April 5), the BTP have released an image of a man who may have helpful information in regards to their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information relating to the incident, is urged to contact the British Transport Police.

This can be done by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone contacting police should quote crime reference number 598 of 21/11/21.

Police appeal in full

A statement from the British Transport Police reads: “Officers investigating an incident of homophobic assault on-board a train from Cardiff to Newport are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

“At around 11pm on 21 November, an altercation took place on the train between two groups of passengers.

“As the train neared Newport station, one of the men walked past the other group again and without notice, punched the victim in the face causing injury. The victim’s friends intervened, and the man proceeded to verbally abuse them and make homophobic comments towards the victim.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 598 of 21/11/21.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”