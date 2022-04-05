If you're looking for something special to treat your Harry Potter-mad friends or family members, look no further.
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London is offering an afternoon tea experience, brand new for 2022.
The Harry Potter experience features indulgent sweets, savoury treats and baked scones, all served with an assortment of loose-leaf teas.
The afternoon tea can also be upgraded to receive a glass of champagne.
Afternoon Tea at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London is available as an add-on when purchasing your Studio Tour tickets.
Visitors can dine in the Food Hall underneath the enchanting ceiling before or after the studio tour.
Enjoy an afternoon tea for two for £60, with vegan options available and the upgraded champagne tea for £90.
Book the Warner Bros. Studio Tour here.
