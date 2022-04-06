A MAN from Caerphilly borough has pleaded guilty to stealing cans of beer from a convenience store while wielding a machete.

Shaun Gareth Davies, 29, of Bedwellty Road in Aberbargoed, appeared in Cardiff Crown Court today.

Appearing via video link, he pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article, namely a machete, in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to the robbery of four cans of Carling lager (to the value of £6).

Both offences took place on Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

A personal statement from the victim is now required "as a matter of public interest", the judge said.

Sentencing in this case has therefore been adjourned until Friday, April 29.