A MAN from Caerphilly borough has pleaded guilty to stealing cans of beer from a convenience store while wielding a machete.
Shaun Gareth Davies, 29, of Bedwellty Road in Aberbargoed, appeared in Cardiff Crown Court today.
Appearing via video link, he pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article, namely a machete, in a public place.
He also pleaded guilty to the robbery of four cans of Carling lager (to the value of £6).
Both offences took place on Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
A personal statement from the victim is now required "as a matter of public interest", the judge said.
Sentencing in this case has therefore been adjourned until Friday, April 29.
