Hay Festival has unveiled its full programme of more than 500 events for its 35th edition.

The festival will take place between May 26 and June 5, with tickets going on sale from Friday.

Returning for its first in-person spring event since 2019, Hay Festival is the world’s leading festival of ideas, bringing readers and writers together in sustainable events to inspire, examine and entertain.

This year’s programme launches the best new fiction and non-fiction while offering insights and debate around some of the biggest issues of our times.

Award-winning writers, policymakers, pioneers and innovators take part from around the world, seeking solutions to the biggest issues of our time, from the climate crisis to global conflicts.

Events begin with the free Programme for Schools before HAYDAYS and #HAYYA events for families encourage young readers to get creative throughout the half-term week.

Late nights at the Festival are given over to great music, comedy and entertainment, while theatre is woven throughout the programme in collaborations with Letters Live, Shakespeare’s Globe on Tour, and The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

Hay Festival international director Cristina Fuentes La Roche said: “We’re delighted to be gathering in our booktown with a vibrant programme to imagine the world anew.

“It’s been 35 years since writers and readers started sharing their stories together in our Festival tents and we have never needed these stories more urgently.

“During the day our conversations and debates will tackle some of the biggest issues of the moment, and in the evenings we’ll laugh and dance together again. Join us.”

Events will take place at the main Dairy Meadows site, in St Mary’s Church in Hay and in a new Festival theatre in the grounds of the recently restored Hay Castle.

The Festival site is free to enter, with a range of pop-ups to explore, including the Festival Bookshop, HAYDAYS courtyard, Make & Take Tent, and a host of exhibitors, market stalls, cafés and restaurants.

Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, said: “It’s such excellent news that we are now seeing a return to in-person events.

“Hay Festival’s global programme is unlike any other in the way that it focuses on some of the biggest topics affecting the world today.

“While it showcases Welsh talent to the world, the new hybrid format has also afforded more contributions from the best international talent than ever before.

“I’m delighted that we can continue with our sponsorship of The Wales Stage / Llwyfan Cymru – which has hosted hundreds of events over the last two years.

“Although we haven’t been able to welcome international visitors to Wales to enjoy Hay Festival itself - we have succeeded in showcasing Wales to international audiences, we look forward to welcoming our audiences back.”

View the full programme of events here.