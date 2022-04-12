A NEW trail allows people to follow the Easter journey of an archdeacon to recruit for a crusade throughout Wales.

Gerald of Wales accompanied the archbishop of Canterbury over Easter in 1188 to recruit thousands of men for the third crusade to re-conquer the holy land.

Throughout the journey, 37 places described in his journal now have QR codes including a number in Gwent. The codes at the locations – created by HistoryPoints.org - will allow users to bring his views to life and give a glimpse into what it was like at the time following the Norman invasion.

People interested can begin by following his journey at St Mary’s Church in Radnor and working their way down through Hay on Wye and into Brecon before following it through into Abergavenny Castle, which he visited just a few years after William deBraose murdered more than 20 Welsh princes and noblemen. You can also find out about his time at Usk Castle, St Woolos Cathedral and then where he crossed the River Ebbw at Nant Pencarn before moving on to Cardiff.

Gerald of Wales’ – who was archdeacon of Brecon - documentation provides one of the most detailed accounts of what Wales was like in 1188 according to historians and people are able to follow the tour in person or online.

The tour is available in English, Welsh and French with translations done by Catherine Jones and Professor Dai Thorne.

The very revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, dean of St David’s Cathedral, said: “Gerallt Gymro, Geraldus Cambrensis, was buried in our cathedral and we are always pleased to welcome visitors who are interested to see his effigy next to that of his cousin, Yr Arglwydd Rhys (the Lord Rhys), in the cathedral south aisle. This QR code trail will help visitors find him.”

Rhodri Clark, editor of HistoryPoints.org, said: “Gerald’s itinerary reflects the places in Wales which were important in the late 12th century, long before the Tudor dynasty or the industrial revolution. No recruitment drive for the crusade could afford to miss out Caerleon, Usk, Llandabarn Fawr or Nefyn, for example.

“We hope that making this information available on the spot will bring Gerald’s fascinating observations to a new audience.”

You can view the locations of each QR code on the journey here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1amjdy0IqKhnjPJiozGTScRKF7I7j2eoX&ll=51.89863039164282%2C-3.2607674788617365&z=9