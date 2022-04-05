Another seven deaths have been reported, the latest stats monitoring covid in Wales have shown.
None of the latest deaths are thought to have been in the Gwent area – which is covered by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
But nationwide, there have now been 7,186 deaths due to the virus.
Of these, 1,206 have been reported in Gwent.
The latest figures come from Public Health Wales (PHW), and cover a 72 hour period which includes the last weekend.
It shows that during this time, 1,834 new cases of the virus were reported across Wales.
Of these, there was a higher number in Torfaen than anywhere else nationwide – relative to the population size.
There were 89 new cases reported here, which equates to 94.7 per 100,000 residents.
Elsewhere in Gwent, there were more cases in Newport than anywhere else, with 119 cases.
Meanwhile, 40 cases were reported in Blaenau Gwent, 63 in Monmouthshire, and 101 in Caerphilly.
Nationwide, Cardiff had the highest number of new cases with 233, followed by the Rhondda with 128.
Below, you can check out just how many new cases of covid there have been during the latest testing period, broken down by area.
New covid cases in Wales: Area-by-area
Blaenau Gwent: 40
Caerphilly: 101
Monmouthshire: 63
Newport: 119
Torfaen: 89
Anglesey: 38
Conwy: 78
Denbighshire: 55
Flintshire: 72
Gwynedd: 76
Wrexham: 59
Cardiff: 233
Vale of Glamorgan: 65
Bridgend: 77
Merthyr Tydfil: 29
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 128
Carmarthenshire: 87
Ceredigion: 65
Pembrokeshire: 81
Powys: 54
Neath Port Talbot: 65
Swansea: 79
Unknown location: 14
Resident Outside Wales: 67
