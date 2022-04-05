A CAERPHILLY optician is taking on a huge challenge of hiking across the Arctic,

Amy Pronger, 41, flew to Sweden alongside husband Simon on April 1 and began a five-day hike across the Arctic circle the following day.

The optometrist director of Specsavers home visits Gwent team initially planned to raise £1,500 but has already surpassed that and is hoping to raise £3,000. The money will go to Velindre who have provided vital care to Mrs Pronger’s mum.

“I hold Velindre Cancer Centre very close to my heart,” she said. “Not only am I amazed at the phenomenal work of the doctors and oncologists there, but I also owe the centre an exceptional thanks for saving my mum’s life on more than one occasion.

“With cancer cases on the rise, raising money for Velindre to support research and treatment felt like the least we could do.”

To train for the challenge, the couple have tackled various hills and mountains including the Brecon Beacons and the Garth.

Katie James, optometrist director of Specsavers home visits in Gwent, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of Amy for putting herself up to this challenge in aid of such a worthy charity.

‘Knowing that cancer has affected lots of people in many different ways, I hope more people can get behind this fundraiser and help Amy surpass her targets further. We are supporting her all the way.’

To donate to Amy’s fundraiser in aid of Velindre Cancer Centre, visit her GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/arctic-walk-for-valindre-cancer-centre