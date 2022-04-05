A NEWPORT woman has been waiting at the Grange University Hospital for treatment for around 20 hours.

Speaking to the Argus from the accident and emergency department a short time ago, Tony Lawrence explained that he and his wife Rachel had first come to the hospital at 4pm yesterday.

Mrs Lawrence had been experiencing back pains and "had about six or seven blood tests, but didn’t speak to anyone then until 5am this morning".

"We were told an ultrasound scan was needed," Mr Lawrence said.

However, he explained that the doctor who told Mrs Lawrence she could have some breakfast hadn’t told the ultrasound department.

"So she had to wait in the A&E department until 12.30pm," he said.

"There was no guarantee she’d have the scan then as the shifts were changing.

"We’re still waiting in A&E. I was told someone would see her by 10am, but still nothing."

Mr Lawrence said that he and his wife have not slept since yesterday morning.

"They haven’t even offered her a trolley in the hall," he said.

Mrs Lawrence's back pain had turned out to be a liver issue as the blood test came back abnormal.

"But we need the additional test before we know for certain," Mr Lawrence said.

"Overnight we were talking to others in A&E and they were in a similar situation to us."

Reports of long waits at the Grange are an ongoing issue.

Early last month, the Aneurin Bevan Health Board asked people in Gwent to think very carefully before they attend the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.

On March 30, a spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we don’t have enough staff to safely run more than one ED (emergency department).

"Even before the Grange opened, we often had to move our ED services to one hospital.

"Having specialist staff in one place provides safer care and higher quality care for patients."

However, they added that pressures felt throughout the "whole system" due to sickness and staffing levels were being added to by "large amounts of very poorly people who are needing care".

The health board have been contacted for additional comment.