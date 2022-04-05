Bakery giants Greggs have opened their newest store – and it is right here in Gwent.

Earlier this week (Monday, April 4), a new Greggs store opened in Caerphilly, offering locals and visitors to the town the chance to pick up a sausage roll or a steak bake seven days a week.

Located on the Pontygwindy Industrial Estate off Sir Alfred Owen Way, it is believed to be the town’s fourth Greggs branch.

According to the bakery chain, the new store in Caerphilly has created 16 jobs in the local area.

While it won’t offer the drive-thru service that Newport’s newest branch does, customers will be able to use the latest technology to their advantage, with a click and collect option available alongside the more traditional counter ordering system.

Like all branches, it will offer breakfast deals up until 11am, and a range of 100 per cent fairtrade hot drinks.

There is also a hot food counter, where items such as fresh potato wedges and chicken goujons will be stocked.

It has been confirmed that the new store will be open from 6am to 6pm Monday through Saturday, and 8am to 5pm on a Sunday.

At this time, all vacancies at the new store have been filled, though there are currently retail team member jobs up for grabs at the Cardiff Road and the Castle Court Shopping Centre branches.

More information about vacancies can be found here.

What has been said about the new store opening?





Shop manager Maria Hazell said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Caerphilly has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”