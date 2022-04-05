A NEWTOWN man has been jailed after pressuring his ex-partner to drop domestic assault accusations against him.

Jailing Marcus Carl Dicostanzo for 12 months at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, April 5, Judge Niclas Parry said his actions "struck at the very root of justice".

Dicostanzo, 30, appeared from HMP Berwyn, where is serving a sentence for his role in supplying Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

He had been released on licence for that offence in 2021 but on July 3, 2021, there was an incident between Dicostanzo and his then-partner in Welshpool.

Police officers attended and the victim gave a statement accusing him of attacking her, which was captured on body-worn cameras. The defendant claimed to be acting in self-defence.

He was recalled to HMP Berwyn but began to make calls to the victim, as well as his father Frankie Dicostanzo and his cousin Kyle Titford, in the hope that she would retract her statement.

The prosecution told Judge Niclas Parry that Dicostanzo rang his ex-partner to declare his love for her but she reportedly told him that she no longer wanted to be with him and at that time was in hospital getting x-rayed for injuries he caused.

She also asked him to no longer contact her, but he continued to do so.

The defendant called his father on numerous occasions asking him to check on her and to "urge" her to withdraw the statement, which would have allowed Dicostanzo to be released.

The prosecution also said he tried to 'emotionally manipulate' his father and Mr Titford by claiming he attempted to take his own life and that Dicostanzo had previous convictions for domestic violence and harassing victims.

Dafyyd Roberts, defending, told the court that Dicostanzo had received statements of support from officers at Berwyn for his attitude and intended to plead guilty to the offence at magistrates but received legal advice not to.

Judge Parry welcomed the early plea of guilt, but added: "You knew you were in serious trouble for an offence of domestic violence and you would have to serve a long sentence.

"You tried to interfere in the course of justice and you made three calls to stop that.

"This is the kind of conduct that strikes at the root of justice because if witness can’t feel safe, they can’t protect the public.

"Witnesses were very upset that you embarked upon this from inside a prison.

"You have convictions for 42 previous offences with two for harassing people.

"The complainant did withdraw her statement and she said that she is afraid of you.

"I appreciate there was no threat of violence, from you or no-one else."

Diconstanzo was jailed for 16 months, reduced to 12, and was given a 10-year restraining order against the victim.

