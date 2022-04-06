THE drive to get young people in Monmouthshire to register to vote has been brought into the 21st Century
The council’s MonLife Youth Service team have been out in schools across the county to promote the up-coming elections.
At King Henry School VIII in Abergavenny the team were joined by Welsh TikTok personality Lewis Leigh.
@Lewisleighh’s TikToks with his grandmother currently have 1.6million followers.
@lewisleighh My Nan was patiently waiting to show off her moves bless her haha 💃 #fyp #lewisandhisnan #aitch ♬ Baby - Aitch & Ashanti
Students helped the social media star to create some short clips to encourage young people to register to vote.
The Youth Services team are planning an online session on Wednesday, April 13 for young people 14-25 who are interested in finding out more.
They team will be joined by the Youth Council to discuss topics including ‘what is a local election?’, ‘how can I take part?’ and ‘where can I get information on my ward area and what members will be standing in my area?’.
If you are under 18 and would like to be involved in the discussion apply v at forms.office.com/r/d7Rm49SBQ9
In this year’s elections, on May 5, 16 and 17 year-olds will be able to take part, but it is essential that they register before April 14.
From the age of 14, young people can register to vote at gov.uk/register-to-vote
