LAST week I was scrolling on TikTok and I came across a beauty hack: DIY at home eyelash extensions.

The video has obviously blown up with now 8 million views and counting.

In it, @Mellbenish says the hack is for anyone who doesn’t want to get lash extensions, pay for them or wait for an appointment.

Eyelash extensions are individual fake eyelashes which are glued to your real lashes (by a technican!) They fall out as your eyelashes fall out naturally – so they stick around for a while. But appointments can take some time and it’s not cheap.

What @Mellbenish does, to put it simply, is use a fake eyelash glue which goes on like mascara and then lasts for days.

I watched, and then re-watched twice. Is this too good to be true?

Naturally, my eyelashes are very, very blonde. Sometimes, it looks like I don’t even have eyelashes.

I’m usually happy to slather on a coat of mascara and go, but to save me faff in the mornings I sometimes book myself in for a ‘lash lift and tint’ – which in my opinion is just your eyelashes, but way better.

I’ve never had lash extensions because of this and because I worry that fake black ones on top of my blonde lashes will make me look like a skunk.

So, on a mission to try out this hack I headed for Boots and picked up ‘Falscara’ which retails at around £15.

I also got a couple of lash options – the first: the Falscara branded ones. These look like fake eyelash strips but cut into smaller pieces. They’re wispy looking and natural which is what I like.

I also picked up some clusters by Eylure. These look like individual lashes pinned together at the top in a fan shape.

My basket cost me around £25.

Eyelash extensions could cost anything from £50.

Before

How I did it:

First, I applied Falscara bond to my natural lashes. On the box it says a little goes a long way, so I did one coat.

I then used my long tweezers to pick up some fake eyelashes, lifted my brow up and stuck the lashes to the mascara - avoiding the waterline.

I started with my outer corner and worked my way in before using the tweezers to gently squeeze my lashes and the fake ones together.

On the inner corner I tried to use the Eylure clusters but my lashes were pointing in a strange direction and it got a bit fiddly.

This is how it looks at the halfway point:

This is the final reult:

At this point @Mellbenish says you can layer the lashes to give more volume but I’m happy with how it looks, though it does look more natural than eyelash extensions usually would.

She used clusters (like the Eylure ones) the whole way, mapping out her eye using different lengths – I should have done this too.

By now my whole eye is finished in less than five minutes, however the inner corners (where I’ve put the Falscara on without any fake lashes) are a bit sticky. So, I used a cotton pad and micellar water to wipe it off.

The rest of my lashes are also a bit tacky, I notice when I blink, so I used the other half of the Falscara - the ‘seal’ part, to lock them in. Mel said she doesn’t do this step because it can leave a ‘white residue’ on the lashes – but for me, it was fine.

Mel also says her set last two to three days with Falscara – the brand also sell another product called ‘overnighter’ which goes over the top to make the lashes last for 10 days. This costs around £15.

I didn’t buy that, so I’m sticking to 2 days max and seeing how it goes. I don’t have to wash my hair but I do have to wash my face.

Day 2:

Verdict:

Obviously, getting a treatment by a professional will always look better and there are things you just don’t have to worry about but I’m really happy with how these have turned out.

I kept my lashes on for the full 2 days - I put them on Saturday morning and took them off on Sunday night. I dabbed my eyes with micellar water to remove the lashes and then wiped my eyes as normal to get rid of the bond. This looked a bit like black PVA glue over my natural lashes.

It’s a much cheaper alternative and completely faff-free. Plus two days isn't bad if you're going away for the weekend.

Next time, I’ll definitely use clusters for the whole eye which I think will give you a lash extension effect rather than a mascara effect.

If you see the before and after, they don’t look too shabby!

Before and after: